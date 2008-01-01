What is Google BigQuery?

Fully managed data warehouse with options for user-defined or automated data schemes and exploration via SQL queries.

Get started!

Start monitoring Google BigQuery by connecting Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to New Relic!

Check out our Google BigQuery documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Google BigQuery.