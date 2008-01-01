  • Log in
Use New Relic - Amazon Translate Integration to monitor your Translate utilizing Apps and Services with New Relic
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Amazon Translate quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

AWS Translate screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Amazon Translate observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Amazon Translate installation docs

Monitor Amazon Translate by connecting AWS to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Monitor your AWS Translate Metrics

With New Relic's Amazon Translate integration, you now can see all your Transate data on New Relic Instant Observability Platform.

Get started!

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring and integration with Amazon Translate.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
