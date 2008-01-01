What is AWS TransitGateway?

Collate VPC and on-premises resources through a central gateway.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS TransitGateway by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS TransitGateway documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS TransitGateway.