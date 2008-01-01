What's included?
Dashboard 1
Documentation 1
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Amazon Aurora?
Set up and manage a relational database in the cloud by providing resizable capacity and managing common database administration tasks.
Get started!
Start monitoring Amazon Aurora by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!
Check out our Amazon Aurora documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Amazon Aurora.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.