Instant ObservabilityAmazon App Runner
aws-apprunner

Amazon App Runner

Use New Relic - AWS App Runner Integration to Monitor Your Containerized Apps and Services with New Relic
Amazon App Runner
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Amazon App Runner quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

App Runner Telemetry

App Runner Telemetry screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Amazon App Runner observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Amazon App Runner integration docs

Faster and comprehensive telemetry from Amazon App Runner Service for new and existing New Relic Customers

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Monitor your Apps running in App Runner containers on New Relic Instant Observability Platform!

With New Relic's AWS App Runner integration, you now can see all your App Runner data on New Relic Instant Observability Platform.

Get started!

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring and integration with AWS App Runner.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

Get started today for free.

