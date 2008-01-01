cribl-logstream

About Cribl

Cribl Stream unlocks data sources, including metrics, events, and logs, in an observability pipeline.

Deploying this quickstart will allow you to add context to your data, by enriching it with information from external data sources, help secure your data, by redacting, obfuscating, or encrypting sensitive fields, and optimize your data, per your performance and cost requirements.

For more information about Cribl.Cloud, or the self-hosted Cribl Stream platform, please go to cribl.io/Stream/about

For Cribl support, please go to cribl.io/support

Getting started with Cribl

To get started with Cribl, you can sign up for a free cloud account and up to 1 TB/day of data. Check out the licensing page for more details.

Ready to start using Cribl Stream to send Metrics, Events, and Logs to New Relic? Check out the New Relic Logs & Metrics destinations and the New Relic Events destinations.

Need an introductory course on Cribl Stream? Get started with the Cribl sandbox.

About this integration

The Cribl Stream quickstart gives you a way to quickly integrate your Cribl Stream metrics and Worker Node s with New Relic’s observability platform. The quickstart also has several ready-to-use visualizations to get you started right away with observing your data.

For more information about this integration, check out the blogpost