  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityCribl Logstream
cribl-logstream

Cribl Logstream

Observe the Cribl Stream control plane performance including sources, pipelines, workers, and destinations.
Cribl Logstream
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Cribl Logstream quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Cribl Stream Metrics

Cribl Stream Metrics screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Cribl Logstream observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation Docs

Configure a Stream destination to send Metrics, Events, and Logs

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

About Cribl

Cribl Stream unlocks data sources, including metrics, events, and logs, in an observability pipeline.

Deploying this quickstart will allow you to add context to your data, by enriching it with information from external data sources, help secure your data, by redacting, obfuscating, or encrypting sensitive fields, and optimize your data, per your performance and cost requirements.

For more information about Cribl.Cloud, or the self-hosted Cribl Stream platform, please go to cribl.io/Stream/about

For Cribl support, please go to cribl.io/support

Getting started with Cribl

To get started with Cribl, you can sign up for a free cloud account and up to 1 TB/day of data. Check out the licensing page for more details.

Ready to start using Cribl Stream to send Metrics, Events, and Logs to New Relic? Check out the New Relic Logs & Metrics destinations and the New Relic Events destinations.

Need an introductory course on Cribl Stream? Get started with the Cribl sandbox.

About this integration

The Cribl Stream quickstart gives you a way to quickly integrate your Cribl Stream metrics and Worker Node s with New Relic’s observability platform. The quickstart also has several ready-to-use visualizations to get you started right away with observing your data.

For more information about this integration, check out the blogpost

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

Carley Rosato (Cribl)

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved