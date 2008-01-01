What's included?
What is New Relic CodeStream?
New Relic CodeStream helps dev teams discuss, review, and understand code.
Get started!
New Relic CodeStream supercharges development workflows by putting collaboration tools in your IDE. It supports pull requests from GitHub, BitBucket and GitLab, issue management from Jira, Trello, Asana and 9 others, observability from New Relic One and Pixie, and provides code discussion that ties it all together, integrated with Slack, MS Teams, email, and in-editor notifications.
With the New Relic One integration:
- Click from Errors Inbox right to the code that caused it in your IDE
- Step through stack-traces and method calls, navigating to specific lines of code
- Add production logging on the fly, and see the results, without leaving your editor
- Discover recent errors assigned to you, assign errors, and update their status
- View telemetry such as error rate, throughput and executions/sec for a given method
Install the extension for VS Code, Visual Studio, and all JetBrains editors.
