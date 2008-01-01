What's included?
Dashboard 1
Azure Cosmos DB quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Azure Cosmos DB observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Azure Cosmos DB?
Quickly and easily scale your database traffic across multiple Azure regions.
Get started!
Start monitoring Azure Cosmos DB by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!
Check out our Azure Cosmos DB documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure Cosmos DB.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand
Support
Built by New Relic
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.