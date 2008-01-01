What's included?
What is VictorOps?
Get notified via VictorOps when incidents are opened, acknowledged, or closed. Notifications can include charts about the incident.
Get started!
Check out our VictorOps documentation to set up a notification channel and provide fast and consistent ways for the right personnel to be notified about incidents
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic alerting for VictorOps.
