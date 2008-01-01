  • Log in
The Vercel quickstart will help monitor your end-to-end platform for developers.
Vercel Logs
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Vercel Logs quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Vercel

Vercel screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Vercel Logs observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Enable New Relic destination doc

Send Vercel logs to New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

About Vercel

Vercel is the platform for frontend developers, providing the speed and reliability innovators need to create at the moment of inspiration.

We enable teams to iterate quickly and develop, preview, and ship delightful user experiences. Vercel has zero-configuration support for 35+ frontend frameworks and integrates with your headless content, commerce, or database of choice.

About this quickstart

This quickstart is the fastest way to jump straight into monitoring your end-to-end development logs.

Log parsing

For the serverless function monitoring, you will need to set-up a quick log parsing rule in order for the data to parse properly into the correct fields. Here are the steps to complete this.

  1. Open your log viewer in New Relic
  2. Select the "Parsing" option under manage data
  3. Select "+Create parsing rule"
  4. Set the query to "source = 'lambda'"
  5. Copy/paste this parsing rule into the parsing logic %{UUID:requestid}%{DATA}%{BASE16FLOAT:duration} %{DATA} %{BASE16FLOAT:billed_duration} %{DATA} %{INT:max_mem} %{DATA} %{INT:used_mem}
Core monitoring
  • Track your cached hit rate
  • Keep track of your errors and problematic IP addresses
  • Real time error logs
  • Monitoring for your build logs
Serverless function log monitoring
  • Average & total duration
  • Average & total memory used
  • Average & total billed duration

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Joseph Counts, Vercel

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

