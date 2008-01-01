Vercel Logs

About Vercel

About this quickstart

This quickstart is the fastest way to jump straight into monitoring your end-to-end development logs.

Log parsing

For the serverless function monitoring, you will need to set-up a quick log parsing rule in order for the data to parse properly into the correct fields. Here are the steps to complete this.

Open your log viewer in New Relic Select the "Parsing" option under manage data Select "+Create parsing rule" Set the query to " source = 'lambda'" Copy/paste this parsing rule into the parsing logic %{UUID:requestid}%{DATA}%{BASE16FLOAT:duration} %{DATA} %{BASE16FLOAT:billed_duration} %{DATA} %{INT:max_mem} %{DATA} %{INT:used_mem}

Core monitoring

Track your cached hit rate

Keep track of your errors and problematic IP addresses

Real time error logs

Monitoring for your build logs

Serverless function log monitoring