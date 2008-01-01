Vercel Logs

What's included?
Dashboard 1
Documentation 1
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
About Vercel
Vercel is the platform for frontend developers, providing the speed and reliability innovators need to create at the moment of inspiration.
We enable teams to iterate quickly and develop, preview, and ship delightful user experiences. Vercel has zero-configuration support for 35+ frontend frameworks and integrates with your headless content, commerce, or database of choice.
About this quickstart
This quickstart is the fastest way to jump straight into monitoring your end-to-end development logs.
Log parsing
For the serverless function monitoring, you will need to set-up a quick log parsing rule in order for the data to parse properly into the correct fields. Here are the steps to complete this.
- Open your log viewer in New Relic
- Select the "Parsing" option under manage data
- Select "+Create parsing rule"
- Set the query to "
source= 'lambda'"
- Copy/paste this parsing rule into the parsing logic
%{UUID:requestid}%{DATA}%{BASE16FLOAT:duration} %{DATA} %{BASE16FLOAT:billed_duration} %{DATA} %{INT:max_mem} %{DATA} %{INT:used_mem}
Core monitoring
- Track your cached hit rate
- Keep track of your errors and problematic IP addresses
- Real time error logs
- Monitoring for your build logs
Serverless function log monitoring
- Average & total duration
- Average & total memory used
- Average & total billed duration
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Joseph Counts, Vercel
Support
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.