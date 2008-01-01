What is Unicorn?

Rack HTTP Server based on the now-deprecated Mongrel for managing Ruby applications.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Unicorn with the New Relic Ruby agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Unicorn.