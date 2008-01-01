  • Log in
Resmo is a cyber asset visibility and security solution for cloud-native teams, enabling discovery, security, and compliance across Cloud and SaaS platforms.
What's included?

Documentation  
1
Resmo observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Resmo installation docs

Integrate your Resmo account with New Relic using an API key.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards.
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts.
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components.

What is Resmo?

Resmo provides a comprehensive solution for continuous cyber asset visibility and security to cloud-native teams. By allowing SQL-based data queries across a range of Cloud and SaaS providers, Resmo enables customers to stay informed of any changes. Resmo consolidates users, vulnerabilities, repositories, and other essential elements to provide valuable insights through user-friendly dashboards and automates compliance checks for frameworks such as CIS benchmarks. This alerts customers to potential security vulnerabilities.

How this integration works

Once you sign up to Resmo, you can easily integrate your account with New Relic using an API key. Resmo uses an API to do the initial polling and collect existing resources. Then, we receive resource changes and updates in real-time by regular polling.

What does this integration offer

With this integration you can:

  • Gather and monitor all your New Relic assets on a single platform.
  • Query your New Relic dashboards, accounts, alert policies, API keys, and more.
  • Set up rules to continuously assess your New Relic resources.
  • Set up and receive rule notifications based on your New Relic resource configurations.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Resmo

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

