What is Resmo?

Resmo provides a comprehensive solution for continuous cyber asset visibility and security to cloud-native teams. By allowing SQL-based data queries across a range of Cloud and SaaS providers, Resmo enables customers to stay informed of any changes. Resmo consolidates users, vulnerabilities, repositories, and other essential elements to provide valuable insights through user-friendly dashboards and automates compliance checks for frameworks such as CIS benchmarks. This alerts customers to potential security vulnerabilities.

How this integration works

Once you sign up to Resmo, you can easily integrate your account with New Relic using an API key. Resmo uses an API to do the initial polling and collect existing resources. Then, we receive resource changes and updates in real-time by regular polling.

What does this integration offer

With this integration you can: