Pulumi is a popular infrastructure-as-code software tool. You use it to provision all kinds of infrastructure and services, including New Relic entities, dashboard, alerts and synthetics.
What's included?

Pulumi observability quickstart contains 3 documentation references.

Getting started with New Relic and Pulumi

In this guide, you learn how to set up New Relic alerts with Pulumi.

Github repository for the New Relic Package.

New Relic Package

Pulumi documentation for the New Relic Package

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Pulumi?

Pulumi is a popular infrastructure-as-code software tool. Pulumi enables teams to use a unified software engineering process to deliver infrastructure and applications together and faster. This increases agility, reduces risks, and speeds innovation. You use it to provision all kinds of infrastructure and services, including New Relic entities, dashboard, alerts and synthetics.

What does New Relic provide

Pulumi has developed a New Relic Package to configure alerts, synthetics, dashboards, and other parts of New Relic through declarative configuration files.

How to get started?

Follow the instructions on Pulumi package documentation: Getting Started with the New Relic Package

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Pulumi

