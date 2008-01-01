  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityPublic API Performance
public-api-performance

Public API Performance

Explore the performance data New Relic collects about commonly used, public APIs.
Public API Performance
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Public API Performance quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Public Api Performance

Public Api Performance screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Public API Performance observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Public API Performance Dashboard

See our documentation for more details on the Public API Performance Dashboard.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Public API Performance

Explore the performance data New Relic collects about commonly used, public APIs. Use this dashboard to:

  • Determine if a public API you use is experiencing a performance issue
  • Compare the performance of your publicly-available APIs against other services
  • Evaluate the API performance of providers when considering which one(s) to choose

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved