OMA Data Ingest Governance

The prerequisite step of data governance includes developing an accurate baseline of your telemetry data ingest levels. A good ingest baseline will break your ingest out by sub-account and telemetry type. This is particularly necessary in a complex organization with numerous business units and working groups.
What's included?

Dashboard  
OMA Data Ingest Governance quickstart contains 2 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Data Ingest Governance Baseline

Documentation  
OMA Data Ingest Governance observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Observability Maturity

Observability Maturity Solutions Guide

Alerts  
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Data ingest governance is a practice of ensuring optimal value for telemetry data collected by an organization particularly a complex organization with numerous business units and working groups.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Jim Hagan, Kim Hickey

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
