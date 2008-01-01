What's included?
Dashboard 1
Microsoft SQL Server Query Plans quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Microsoft SQL Server Query Plans observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
This quickstart includes a modified version of the Microsoft SQL Server on-host integration that captures query plan data for slowest running queries, and a dashboard to view the query plans using the SQL Query Plans custom visualization.
On-host integration
The modified version of the Microsoft on-host integration ingests query plan data using the New Relic Log API.
Dashboard
The dashboard displays SQL Server information on multiple pages:
- SQL Overview: The SQL Overview tab displays Database/Log Space, Memory, Waits/Blocking, Blocked Processes
- Query Performance: This page includes the Query Plans widget
How to use this quickstart
