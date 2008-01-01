  • Log in
Microsoft SQL Server Query Plans

Display MSSQL query plans on your dashboards
Microsoft SQL Server Query Plans
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Microsoft SQL Server Query Plans quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

MSSQL On-Host Integration w/ Query Plans

Sample SQL Server dashboard with query plans included

MSSQL On-Host Integration w/ Query Plans screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Microsoft SQL Server Query Plans observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

MSSQL on-host integration (query plans version)

The installation and configuration instructions for the experimental version of the MSSQL on-host integration required to collect query plan data

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This quickstart includes a modified version of the Microsoft SQL Server on-host integration that captures query plan data for slowest running queries, and a dashboard to view the query plans using the SQL Query Plans custom visualization.

On-host integration

The modified version of the Microsoft on-host integration ingests query plan data using the New Relic Log API.

Dashboard

The dashboard displays SQL Server information on multiple pages:

  • SQL Overview: The SQL Overview tab displays Database/Log Space, Memory, Waits/Blocking, Blocked Processes
  • Query Performance: This page includes the Query Plans widget

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic Labs

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
