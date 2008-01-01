new-relic-ingest-metric

This quickstart provides a synthetic monitor (and associated dashboard) that will regularly query ingest for each data type (APM Events, Infrastructure Processes, etc.) and post it to the Metric API as a custom metric newrelic-ingest-metric . This means that you can query and analyze ingest across your account for 13 months by default, instead of 8 days for events, 30 days for Logs, etc. The custom metric also includes a facet for each data type, so that you can see, for example, ingest for Mobile Events by appName or Logging by labels.app. The following parameters have default values but are all configurable:

ingest interval (hourly, daily, weekly)

facet for each data type

name of custom metric

addition of custom events