new-relic-ingest-metric

What's included?
Dashboard 1
Documentation 1
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
This quickstart provides a synthetic monitor (and associated dashboard) that will regularly query ingest for each data type (APM Events, Infrastructure Processes, etc.) and post it to the Metric API as a custom metric
newrelic-ingest-metric. This means that you can query and analyze ingest across your account for 13 months by default, instead of 8 days for events, 30 days for Logs, etc. The custom metric also includes a facet for each data type, so that you can see, for example, ingest for Mobile Events by appName or Logging by labels.app. The following parameters have default values but are all configurable:
- ingest interval (hourly, daily, weekly)
- facet for each data type
- name of custom metric
- addition of custom events
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Nora Shannon Johnson
Support
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.