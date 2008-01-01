  • Log in
New Relic Ingest Metric

Use this script to set up a synthetic monitor that: 1. Queries ingestion by data source, faceted by the attribute of your choice (e.g., APM Events by appName) 2. Transforms the output into a metric that is pushed to the Metric API 3. Can be queried for consumption analysis / dashboards for 13 months

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
New Relic Ingest Metric quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

newrelic.ingest

newrelic.ingest screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
New Relic Ingest Metric observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

nr1-ingest-metric-script (github)

Instructions for updating and activating the synthetic monitor that generates the newrelic.ingest custom metric

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

This quickstart provides a synthetic monitor (and associated dashboard) that will regularly query ingest for each data type (APM Events, Infrastructure Processes, etc.) and post it to the Metric API as a custom metric newrelic-ingest-metric. This means that you can query and analyze ingest across your account for 13 months by default, instead of 8 days for events, 30 days for Logs, etc. The custom metric also includes a facet for each data type, so that you can see, for example, ingest for Mobile Events by appName or Logging by labels.app. The following parameters have default values but are all configurable:

  • ingest interval (hourly, daily, weekly)
  • facet for each data type
  • name of custom metric
  • addition of custom events

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Nora Shannon Johnson

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Build your own
Build your own
