  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityNetwork KTranslate Container Health
network-ktranslate-health

Network KTranslate Container Health

Easily install a curated dashboard to monitor the health of your ktranslate containers for New Relic Network Performance Monitoring.
Network KTranslate Container Health
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Network KTranslate Container Health quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Network - KTranslate Container Health

Network - KTranslate Container Health screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Network KTranslate Container Health observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

KTranslate Container Health Monitoring docs

Monitor the health of your ktranslate container using out-of-box metrics and logs.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

The Network KTranslate Container Health quickstart provides a dashboard that gives you a holistic view of the health of all containers used for collecting your network telemetry. Use this quickstart together with New Relic's Network Performance Monitoring (NPM) feature to visualize anomalies and/or bottlenecks in your network.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Marc Netterfield, Zack Mutchler

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved