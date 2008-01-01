What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alerts 3
Apdex Score
This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes
Memory Usage
This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%
Transaction Errors
This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.
Documentation 1
What is MonoRail?
Open source web application framework built for .NET designed to imitate some of the functions of Ruby on Rails.
Get started!
Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments MonoRail with the New Relic .Net agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your .Net application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for MonoRail.
