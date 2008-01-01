  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityAlgorithmia
mlops-algorithmia

Algorithmia

Monitoring Algorithmia is critical to achieve maximum uptime and detect model drift. Download the New Relic Algorithmia quickstart to proactively track Algorithmia metrics data and optimize ML model performance.
Algorithmia
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Algorithmia quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Algorithmia Dashboard for Default Metrics

High level overview of your Algorithmia metrics within New Relic

Algorithmia Dashboard for Default Metrics screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Algorithmia observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Algorithmia Docs

Documentation on the workings of the Algorithmia integration

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Algorithmia?

Algorithmia is an enterprise platform for automating the deployment of machine-learning models into production.

New Relic + Algorithmia

The New Relic Algorithmia quickstart helps you track the performance of machine learning models in production. The quickstart enables full-stack observability of your machine learning models so that you can achieve maximum performance and uptime, as well as build more intelligent apps by unlocking end-to-end. The quickstart’s dashboards provide a high-level overview of Algorithmia metrics, like runtime duration by algorithm and throughput by algorithm.

Why monitor Algorithmia with New Relic?

Monitoring your ML models after production is critical to understanding the effectiveness of your algorithm. The New Relic Algorithmia monitoring quickstart empowers you to track and detect model drift, model bias, and data drift. The Algorithmia integration helps you to instrument, analyze, troubleshoot, and optimize ML model performance across your entire system. In addition, the quickstart enables you to send model performance metrics from Algorithmia Insights to New Relic where you can monitor your algorithms in real-time. You can also explore metrics data and view the state of your algorithm through a user-friendly dashboard. Install the New Relic Algorithmia quickstart today to streamline models in New Relic’s observability platform and build sophisticated ML models. It’s the key to creating a seamless collaboration between your data science and DevOps teams.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved