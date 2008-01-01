What is Algorithmia?

Algorithmia is an enterprise platform for automating the deployment of machine-learning models into production.

New Relic + Algorithmia

The New Relic Algorithmia quickstart helps you track the performance of machine learning models in production. The quickstart enables full-stack observability of your machine learning models so that you can achieve maximum performance and uptime, as well as build more intelligent apps by unlocking end-to-end. The quickstart’s dashboards provide a high-level overview of Algorithmia metrics, like runtime duration by algorithm and throughput by algorithm.

Why monitor Algorithmia with New Relic?

Monitoring your ML models after production is critical to understanding the effectiveness of your algorithm. The New Relic Algorithmia monitoring quickstart empowers you to track and detect model drift, model bias, and data drift. The Algorithmia integration helps you to instrument, analyze, troubleshoot, and optimize ML model performance across your entire system. In addition, the quickstart enables you to send model performance metrics from Algorithmia Insights to New Relic where you can monitor your algorithms in real-time. You can also explore metrics data and view the state of your algorithm through a user-friendly dashboard. Install the New Relic Algorithmia quickstart today to streamline models in New Relic’s observability platform and build sophisticated ML models. It’s the key to creating a seamless collaboration between your data science and DevOps teams.