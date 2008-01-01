What's included?
Dashboard 1
Jumpstart quickstart tool quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Jumpstart quickstart tool observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
The Jumpstart quickstart is a tool that has everything you need to help you get started building your own quickstart. It has some basic steps to follow to get started, some sample dashboards and queries, as well as a list of resources to help you build your own quickstart faster!
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.