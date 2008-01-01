  • Log in
Jumpstart quickstart tool

A sample quickstart to help you get started building your own quickstart for New Relic I/O.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Jumpstart quickstart tool quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Partner I/O quickstart

Partner I/O quickstart screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Jumpstart quickstart tool observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Guide to build a quickstart

Detailed instructions how to contribute a quickstart to New Relic I/O.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The Jumpstart quickstart is a tool that has everything you need to help you get started building your own quickstart. It has some basic steps to follow to get started, some sample dashboards and queries, as well as a list of resources to help you build your own quickstart faster!

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
