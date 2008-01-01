What is JSF?

Web Application Framework for Java intended for use with web-based user interfaces.

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments JSF with the New Relic Java agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Java application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for JSF.