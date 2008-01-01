  • Log in
Instant ObservabilityJenkins (Prometheus)
jenkins-prometheus

Jenkins (Prometheus)

New Relic provides crucial tools for monitoring your Jenkins instances. It support feature such as monitor Jenkins with the prometheus remote writter plugin in New Relic.
Jenkins (Prometheus)
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Jenkins (Prometheus) quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Quickstart - Jenkins

Quickstart - Jenkins screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Jenkins (Prometheus) observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

jenkins active plugins throughput

This alert is triggered when the jenkins active plugins count is greater than 100 in 5 minutes

Jenkins Last Build Status - Error

This alert is triggered when the last build start time is 0 for 5 minutes

Queued Rate latency

This alert is triggered when the queued rate (latency) is greater than 0.02 during 60 minutes

Saturation

This alert is triggered when the jenkins health goes down by 1 for 5 minutes

Documentation  
1
Jenkins (Prometheus) observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Jenkins Prometheus Metrics Plugin

Jenkins Prometheus Plugin expose an endpoint (default /prometheus) with metrics where a Prometheus Server can scrape

What is Jenkins?

The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.

Jenkins (Prometheus) quickstart highlights

The New Relic quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your jenkin servers, like:

  • jenkins health
  • jenkins total jobs/successful jobs/failure jobs
  • jenkins last build status
  • jenkins queue rate
Requirements:

The approach to getting your Prometheus metrics into New Relic differs depending on which integration you use.

  1. Prometheus Server
  2. Enable Prometheus Remote Write to New Relic.

you will need to add the scrape configuration to your prometheus.yml config file: Reload the prometheus configuration and restart the prometheus instance

job_name: "jenkins" params: format: ["prometheus"] metrics_path: "prometheus" scheme: "http" static_configs: targets: ["localhost:9090"]

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Jenkins.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Subhani Shaik @kinect-consulting.com

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
