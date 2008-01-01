What is Jenkins?

The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.

Jenkins (Prometheus) quickstart highlights

The New Relic quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your jenkin servers, like:

jenkins health

jenkins total jobs/successful jobs/failure jobs

jenkins last build status

jenkins queue rate

Requirements:

The approach to getting your Prometheus metrics into New Relic differs depending on which integration you use.

Prometheus Server Enable Prometheus Remote Write to New Relic.

you will need to add the scrape configuration to your prometheus.yml config file: Reload the prometheus configuration and restart the prometheus instance

job_name: "jenkins" params: format: ["prometheus"] metrics_path: "prometheus" scheme: "http" static_configs: targets: ["localhost:9090"]

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Jenkins.