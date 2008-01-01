What's included?
jenkins active plugins throughput
This alert is triggered when the jenkins active plugins count is greater than 100 in 5 minutes
Jenkins Last Build Status - Error
This alert is triggered when the last build start time is 0 for 5 minutes
Queued Rate latency
This alert is triggered when the queued rate (latency) is greater than 0.02 during 60 minutes
Saturation
This alert is triggered when the jenkins health goes down by 1 for 5 minutes
What is Jenkins?
The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.
Jenkins (Prometheus) quickstart highlights
The New Relic quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your jenkin servers, like:
- jenkins health
- jenkins total jobs/successful jobs/failure jobs
- jenkins last build status
- jenkins queue rate
Requirements:
The approach to getting your Prometheus metrics into New Relic differs depending on which integration you use.
- Prometheus Server
- Enable Prometheus Remote Write to New Relic.
you will need to add the scrape configuration to your
prometheus.yml config file:
Reload the prometheus configuration and restart the prometheus instance
job_name: "jenkins" params: format: ["prometheus"] metrics_path: "prometheus" scheme: "http" static_configs: targets: ["localhost:9090"]
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Jenkins.
How to use this quickstart
