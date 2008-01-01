  • Log in
Istio Service

A dashboard view of services running in your Kubernetes cluster using an Istio Service Mesh.
Istio Service
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Istio Service quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Istio Service

Istio Service screenshot 0
Alerts  
1
Istio Service observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Response Code 5xx for over 5 minutes

If the `reporter = 'destination'` reports response code '5xx' over 100 times in five minutes then issue a 'Critical' alert.

Documentation  
2
Istio Service observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Kubernetes installation docs

To view the Istio Quickstart, the Kubernetes New Relic integration with the Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration (POMI) must be installed prior.

Prometheus OpenMetrics Intergration (POMI) installation docs

To view the Istio Quickstart, the Kubernetes New Relic integration with the Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration (POMI) must be installed prior.

This dashboard will give you insight into services and applications running in Kubernetes clusters with an Istio Service Mesh enabled. Includes client/server focused service metrics, and an additional page for displaying Ingress Gateway metrics.

The only requirement for installing this along with the New Relic Kubernetes agent is the Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration. POMI

Istio Standard Metrics

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
