Dashboard 1
Google Cloud Spanner (latency monitoring) quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Google Cloud Spanner (latency monitoring) observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Google Cloud Spanner?
Globally-distributed relational database service built for the cloud. Add schemas, write and modify data, and run queries.
The metric data available with this integration pairs alongside the CPU monitoring integration for full stack observability on your cloud spanner intance. This integration focuses on DB Queries, latency timing, and other core metrics on your Google Cloud Spanner instance.
This integration gives you visibility into the following:
- Slow query count
- Commit latency
- Average Bytes
- Average lock wait
- Average cpu seconds
- Average rows
