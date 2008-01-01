  • Log in
Google Cloud Spanner (latency monitoring)

Monitor Google Cloud Spanner latency metrics by using prometheus exporter
Google Cloud Spanner (latency monitoring)
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Google Cloud Spanner (latency monitoring) quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

GCP Cloud Spanner

GCP Cloud Spanner screenshot 0
Documentation  
2
Google Cloud Spanner (latency monitoring) observability quickstart contains 2 documentation references. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Example Prometheus exporter

Example google spanner prometheus exporter

Prometheus New Relic docs

Use the prometheus exporter to send Metrics to New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is Google Cloud Spanner?

Globally-distributed relational database service built for the cloud. Add schemas, write and modify data, and run queries.

Get started!

The metric data available with this integration pairs alongside the CPU monitoring integration for full stack observability on your cloud spanner intance. This integration focuses on DB Queries, latency timing, and other core metrics on your Google Cloud Spanner instance.

About this quickstart

This integration gives you visibility into the following:

  • Slow query count
  • Commit latency
  • Average Bytes
  • Average lock wait
  • Average cpu seconds
  • Average rows

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

