Why monitor Flask?

Flask is a Python web application micro-framework built with a focus on simplicity. It provides developers the freedom to build the structure of a web application. New Relic Flask Quickstart empowers you with dashboards and alerts to effectively monitor Flask’s performance metrics like transaction errors, CPU utilization, apdex score, and many more.

Flask quickstart highlights

The New Relic Flask quickstart has the following features:

Dashboards

CPU Utilization

memory heap used

garbage collection

CPU time

top 5 slowest transactions

throughput reports

most popular transactions and more

Alerts

apdex score

cpu utilization

transaction error

New Relic + Flask = Optimum performance monitoring

The New Relic Flask quickstart automatically instruments Flask with the New Relic Python agent, and instantly monitors your application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. The dashboards provide interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster. The Python agent allows you to leverage all our platform to customize the data you need from your app.

The integration monitors Flask’s performance metrics like apdex (user satisfaction), CPU utilization and transaction errors. With the integration, you can track key transactions specific to your business, create custom dashboards, and get alerts for any error. You can also query business data to get more insights and use thread profiler sessions to see detailed stack traces of sampled threads.

Install the New Relic Flask Quickstart now to monitor Flask’s endpoints and key performance indicators efficiently. It strengthens you to keep developing seamless web apps.