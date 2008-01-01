  • Log in
Monitoring Flask’s performance metrics is crucial to build web applications with no hassle. Install New Relic Flask Quickstart to access dashboards and alerts to proactively monitor your Flask application.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Flask quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Flask

Flask screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Flask observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Flask observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Flask installation docs

Popular python web application micro framework built with a focus on simplicity.

Why monitor Flask?

Flask is a Python web application micro-framework built with a focus on simplicity. It provides developers the freedom to build the structure of a web application. New Relic Flask Quickstart empowers you with dashboards and alerts to effectively monitor Flask’s performance metrics like transaction errors, CPU utilization, apdex score, and many more.

Flask quickstart highlights

The New Relic Flask quickstart has the following features:

Dashboards
  • CPU Utilization
  • memory heap used
  • garbage collection
  • CPU time
  • top 5 slowest transactions
  • throughput reports
  • most popular transactions and more
Alerts
  • apdex score
  • cpu utilization
  • transaction error
New Relic + Flask = Optimum performance monitoring

The New Relic Flask quickstart automatically instruments Flask with the New Relic Python agent, and instantly monitors your application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. The dashboards provide interactive visualizations to explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster. The Python agent allows you to leverage all our platform to customize the data you need from your app.

The integration monitors Flask’s performance metrics like apdex (user satisfaction), CPU utilization and transaction errors. With the integration, you can track key transactions specific to your business, create custom dashboards, and get alerts for any error. You can also query business data to get more insights and use thread profiler sessions to see detailed stack traces of sampled threads.

Install the New Relic Flask Quickstart now to monitor Flask’s endpoints and key performance indicators efficiently. It strengthens you to keep developing seamless web apps.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

