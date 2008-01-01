The InfluxDB quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance and available of your InfluxDB service and dependencies. Use this quickstart together with the mock up integrations.

InfluxDB quickstart highlights

The New Relic quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your InfluxDB servers, like;

number of query requests

task execution failures

memory (cache/heap)

Monitoring InfluxDB

This quickstart utilizes New Relic's ability to ingest Prometheus data (either from our OpenMetrics integration or via Prometheus remote write). See instructions for sending Prometheus data to New Relic here.

How do I configure my integration to scrape InfluxDB severs?

The approach to getting your Prometheus metrics into New Relic differs depending on which integration you use.

In addition to setting up your remote_write configuration as described here, you will need to add the following scrape configuration to your prometheus.yml config file

Prometheus job definition sourced from InfluxDB - Prometheus

Use this link to check that your InfluxDB services are appearing under your Prometheus targets.

Using the Prometheus Remote Write integration, you can point your Prometheus servers at New Relic to store and visualize your data.