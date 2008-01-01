  • Log in
InfluxDB

The InfluxDB quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance of your instances.
InfluxDB
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
InfluxDB quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

InfluxDB

InfluxDB screenshot 0
Alerts  
2
InfluxDB observability quickstart contains 2 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

InfluxDB | Check Execution Failure Rate for 5m

Failure rate on runs completed across all tasks is higher than 5%.

InfluxDB | Check High Number of Query Requests for 5m

This metric represents the number of query requests handled by InfluxDB. Threshold should be defined based on the environment size.

Documentation  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any documentation. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The InfluxDB quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance and available of your InfluxDB service and dependencies. Use this quickstart together with the mock up integrations.

InfluxDB quickstart highlights

The New Relic quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your InfluxDB servers, like;

  • number of query requests
  • task execution failures
  • memory (cache/heap)

Monitoring InfluxDB

This quickstart utilizes New Relic's ability to ingest Prometheus data (either from our OpenMetrics integration or via Prometheus remote write). See instructions for sending Prometheus data to New Relic here.

How do I configure my integration to scrape InfluxDB severs?

The approach to getting your Prometheus metrics into New Relic differs depending on which integration you use.

In addition to setting up your remote_write configuration as described here, you will need to add the following scrape configuration to your prometheus.yml config file

Prometheus job definition sourced from InfluxDB - Prometheus

Use this link to check that your InfluxDB services are appearing under your Prometheus targets.

Using the Prometheus Remote Write integration, you can point your Prometheus servers at New Relic to store and visualize your data.

  • Generate your Prometheus remote_write URL
  • Use 'InfluxDB_Prometheus' to identify your data source
  • This will add an attribute to your metrics that will enable the entity creation - instrumentation.source = "InfluxDB_Prometheus"

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

David Perez @Kinect-Consulting, Omar Castillo @Kinect-Consulting, Irvin Arias @Kinect-Consulting

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
