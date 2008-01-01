What's included?
InfluxDB | Check Execution Failure Rate for 5m
Failure rate on runs completed across all tasks is higher than 5%.
InfluxDB | Check High Number of Query Requests for 5m
This metric represents the number of query requests handled by InfluxDB. Threshold should be defined based on the environment size.
The InfluxDB quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance and available of your InfluxDB service and dependencies. Use this quickstart together with the mock up integrations.
InfluxDB quickstart highlights
The New Relic quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your InfluxDB servers, like;
- number of query requests
- task execution failures
- memory (cache/heap)
Monitoring InfluxDB
This quickstart utilizes New Relic's ability to ingest Prometheus data (either from our OpenMetrics integration or via Prometheus remote write). See instructions for sending Prometheus data to New Relic here.
How do I configure my integration to scrape InfluxDB severs?
The approach to getting your Prometheus metrics into New Relic differs depending on which integration you use.
In addition to setting up your
remote_write configuration as described here, you will need to add the following scrape configuration to your
prometheus.yml config file
Prometheus job definition sourced from InfluxDB - Prometheus
Use this link to check that your InfluxDB services are appearing under your Prometheus targets.
Using the Prometheus Remote Write integration, you can point your Prometheus servers at New Relic to store and visualize your data.
- Generate your Prometheus remote_write URL
- Use 'InfluxDB_Prometheus' to identify your data source
- This will add an attribute to your metrics that will enable the entity creation - instrumentation.source = "InfluxDB_Prometheus"
How to use this quickstart
Authors
David Perez @Kinect-Consulting, Omar Castillo @Kinect-Consulting, Irvin Arias @Kinect-Consulting
