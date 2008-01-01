  • Log in
The HCP Vault quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance of your instances.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
HCP Vault quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

HashiCorp Vault

HashiCorp Vault screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
HCP Vault observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

HCP Vault | Check Handles High Response Time for 5m

This metric represents the duration of requests handled by Vault core.

HCP Vault | Check High Login Traffic for 5m

This metric represents the number of authentication requests handled by Vault core.

HCP Vault | Check Instance in Sealed status for 5m

This Boolean metric indicates whether a cluster node has been sealed by a user or during startup.

Documentation  
1
HCP Vault observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

HashiCorp Vault installation docs

The HCP Vault quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance of your instances.

The HCP Vault quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance and available of your HCP Vault service and dependencies. Use this quickstart together with the mock up integrations.

HCP Vault quickstart highlights

The New Relic quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your HCP Vault servers, like:

  • whether a cluster node has been sealed by a user or during startup
  • number of authentication requests handled
  • the duration of requests handled

Monitoring HCP Vault

This quickstart utilizes New Relic's ability to ingest Prometheus data (either from our OpenMetrics integration or via Prometheus remote write). See instructions for sending Prometheus data to New Relic here.

How do I configure my integration to scrape HCP Vault severs?

The approach to getting your Prometheus metrics into New Relic differs depending on which integration you use.

In addition to setting up your remote_write configuration as described here, you will need to add the following scrape configuration to your prometheus.yml config file:

(This helpful Prometheus job defnition sourced from HCP Vault Telemetry)

Then, after reloading Prometheus config, you can check that your HCP Vault pods are appearing under your Prometheus targets.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Irvin Arias @Kinect-Consulting, Omar Castillo @Kinect-Consulting, Iara Silva @Kinect-Consulting, David Perez @Kinect-Consulting

