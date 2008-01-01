The HCP Vault quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance and available of your HCP Vault service and dependencies. Use this quickstart together with the mock up integrations.

HCP Vault quickstart highlights

The New Relic quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your HCP Vault servers, like:

whether a cluster node has been sealed by a user or during startup

number of authentication requests handled

the duration of requests handled

Monitoring HCP Vault

This quickstart utilizes New Relic's ability to ingest Prometheus data (either from our OpenMetrics integration or via Prometheus remote write). See instructions for sending Prometheus data to New Relic here.

How do I configure my integration to scrape HCP Vault severs?

The approach to getting your Prometheus metrics into New Relic differs depending on which integration you use.

In addition to setting up your remote_write configuration as described here, you will need to add the following scrape configuration to your prometheus.yml config file:

(This helpful Prometheus job defnition sourced from HCP Vault Telemetry)

Then, after reloading Prometheus config, you can check that your HCP Vault pods are appearing under your Prometheus targets.