HCP Vault | Check Handles High Response Time for 5m
This metric represents the duration of requests handled by Vault core.
HCP Vault | Check High Login Traffic for 5m
This metric represents the number of authentication requests handled by Vault core.
HCP Vault | Check Instance in Sealed status for 5m
This Boolean metric indicates whether a cluster node has been sealed by a user or during startup.
The HCP Vault quickstart allows you to get visibility into the performance and available of your HCP Vault service and dependencies. Use this quickstart together with the mock up integrations.
HCP Vault quickstart highlights
The New Relic quickstart uses dashboards to proactively monitor your HCP Vault servers, like:
- whether a cluster node has been sealed by a user or during startup
- number of authentication requests handled
- the duration of requests handled
Monitoring HCP Vault
This quickstart utilizes New Relic's ability to ingest Prometheus data (either from our OpenMetrics integration or via Prometheus remote write). See instructions for sending Prometheus data to New Relic here.
How do I configure my integration to scrape HCP Vault severs?
The approach to getting your Prometheus metrics into New Relic differs depending on which integration you use.
In addition to setting up your
remote_write configuration as described here, you will need to add the following scrape configuration to your
prometheus.yml config file:
(This helpful Prometheus job defnition sourced from HCP Vault Telemetry)
Then, after reloading Prometheus config, you can check that your HCP Vault pods are appearing under your Prometheus targets.
How to use this quickstart
