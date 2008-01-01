  • Log in
Drupal is a free and open-source web content management framework written in PHP. You can monitor Drupal with New Relic's PHP agent.
Drupal observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference.

Drupal installation docs

Drupal is a free and open-source web content management framework written in PHP.

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards.
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts.
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components.

What is Drupal?

Drupal is a free and open-source web content management framework written in PHP.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Drupal with the New Relic PHP agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Drupal.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
