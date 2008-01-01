What is C++?

General-purpose programming language that extends C with modern object-oriented, generic, and functional features.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments C++ with the New Relic C SDK, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for C++.