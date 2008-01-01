What's included?
Cisco IP SLA Operations quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Cisco IP SLA Operations observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
This alert monitors the status of all active Cisco IP SLA Operations and will trigger when the latest sense code for a single operation is not equal to 'ok' for at least 60 seconds.
Cisco IP SLA Operations observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
The Cisco IP SLA Operations quickstart provides a dashboard that gives you a holistic view of your configured IP SLA operations in your Cisco ecosystem. Use this quickstart together with New Relic's Network Monitoring feature to visualize anomalies and/or bottlenecks in your network.
New Relic, Marc Netterfield, Zack Mutchler
Verified by New Relic
Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.