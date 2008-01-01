What is Azure Redis Cache?

Fully managed in-memory data store built for quickly scaling application performance.

Get started!

Start monitoring Azure Redis Cache by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!

Check out our Azure Redis Cache documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure Redis Cache.