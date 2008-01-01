  • Log in
Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration Stats

Paginated dashboard that analyzes overall data ingest generated by the New Relic Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration (aka POMI) and outlines options available to fine-tune your environment to help control ingest and cost.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration Stats quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration Stats screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration Stats observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

New Relic Prometheus Open Metrics Integration

Send Prometheus metric data to New Relic

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The purpose of this dashboard is to provide performance visibility for the New Relic Prometheus OpenMetrics Integration (aka POMI). This dashboard uses a mix of data from POMI as well as the New Relic Kubernetes Integration. It’s recommended to have both integrations deployed to your cluster for best results.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Brad Schmitt

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
