What's included?
Dashboard 1
Arista Switches quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Arista Switches observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
The Arista Switches quickstart provides a dashboard that gives you a holistic view of the Arista switches in your environment, including metrics collecting from Arista's eAPI endpoints for BGP and MLAG. Use this quickstart together with New Relic's Network Monitoring feature to visualize anomalies and/or bottlenecks in your network.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Zack Mutchler
Support
Verified by New Relic
Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.