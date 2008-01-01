What is Ansible?

Ansible is a radically simple IT automation engine that automates cloud provisioning, configuration management, application deployment, intra-service orchestration, and many other IT needs.

Designed for multi-tier deployments since day one, Ansible models your IT infrastructure by describing how all of your systems inter-relate, rather than just managing one system at a time.

It uses no agents and no additional custom security infrastructure, so it's easy to deploy - and most importantly, it uses a very simple language (YAML, in the form of Ansible Playbooks) that allow you to describe your automation jobs in a way that approaches plain English.

What does New Relic provide

New Relic has developed a Ansible playbook for the Ansible agent to deploy the New Relic Infrastructure agent and On Host Integrations throughout your environment.

How to get started?

Follow the instructions on New Relic documentation: Configure the infrastructure agent using Ansible