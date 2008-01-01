  • Log in
New Relic's AIO HTTP complete monitoring quickstart offers dashboards, alerts, and custom instrumentation to track the health and performance of your Python application before it impacts user experience.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
AIOHTTP quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Python

Python screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
AIOHTTP observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
AIOHTTP observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

AIOHTTP installation docs

Async HTTP framework for Python with support for client and server management.

AIO HTTP complete monitoring quickstart

Instantly monitor Python applications with AIO HTTP quickstart. Our Python integration lets you quickly identify and resolve potential performance issues with your AIO HTTP server and enhance user experiences.

Monitoring AIO HTTP

Python application developers can extend AIO HTTP performance monitoring to collect, clean, and analyze data to make better data-driven business decisions. Monitoring is vital to ensure uptime and data reliability by keeping an eye on the AIO HTTP server and AIO HTTP client.

New Relic's AIO HTTP quickstart provides dashboards and built-in instrumentation to track AIO HTTP requests, CPU utilization, garbage collection CPU time, memory heap used, most popular transactions, throughput reports, top 5 slowest transactions, and more.

Count on real-time alerts to apdex scores, CPU utilization, and transaction errors. Expand the Python agent's default monitoring and behavior through the agent API or agent config file and target additional activity and functional calls.

New Relic - The complete AIO HTTP dashboard tool

The AIO HTTP dashboard tool ensures total visibility into critical metrics, leveraging dashboards and synthetic checks. With APIs and flexible custom instrumentation options, developers can use multiple building blocks to improve performance and adapt data for your app.

  • Dashboards - CPU Utilization, memory heap used, garbage collection CPU time, top 5 slowest transactions, throughput reports, most popular transactions, and more.
  • Alerts - apdex score, cpu utilization, transaction error.

Know what's happening in real-time by tracking CPU utilization, throughput reports, and popular transactions with full-stack observability of your entire infrastructure.

With the AIO HTTP complete monitoring quickstart, you can remediate errors before they impact user experience.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
